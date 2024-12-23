Skip to Content
Prosecutors: Brooklyn businessman will plead guilty to conspiracy charge in case against Mayor Adams

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Brooklyn real estate magnate working with a Turkish government official to funnel illegal campaign contributions to New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to plead guilty in the case. Prosecutors said in a Manhattan federal court letter Monday that Erden Arkan plans to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge. Arkan, the owner of a real estate construction firm, was one of several individuals implicated in a corruption indictment against Adams, a Democrat, in October. He would be the first to enter a plea. Arkan’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

