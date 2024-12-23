She’s here for ‘a kitchen pep talk’ during the holiday whirlwind
Associated Press
If you’re feeling too overwhelmed to cook during the holidays, maybe a new book by Margaret Eby can help. It’s called “You Gotta Eat: Real-Life Strategies for Feeding Yourself When Cooking Feels Impossible.” It’s more of a funny guide to raiding the pantry than a traditional cookbook. But it’s filled with practical tips on how to get dinner on the table fast. She makes the most of the freezer aisle with crispy gnocchi and fried dumplings that can be basic or borderline elaborate. Bagged vegetables turn comfort food into a relatively balanced meal for working adults. And leftover greens and herbs become savory sauces to make a utilitarian meal feel like an indulgence. Her recipes are like templates, and she stresses that whatever you do still counts as dinner.