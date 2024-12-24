Baby mammoth preserved for 50,000 years unveiled in Russia’s Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — The remains of a 50,000-year-old baby mammoth uncovered by melting permafrost in Russia’s Siberia have been unveiled to the public. Nicknamed Yana, the female mammoth weighs more than 220 pounds and is 47 inches tall and 79 inches long. Scientists have described her remains, one of seven mammoth carcasses recovered worldwide, as the best-preserved mammoth body ever found. Yana will now be studied by scientists at Russia’s North-Eastern Federal University, which has its own dedicated mammoth research center and museum.

