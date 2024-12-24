Becoming a resident of South Dakota is easy. Some say too easy

It’s easier to become a resident and reap the benefits in South Dakota than in perhaps any other state. Now the state is facing fundamental questions of what constitutes residency and what can be required for it. The issue is thorny around voting, as some lawmakers don’t want people who don’t physically live in South Dakota voting in its elections. It’s unclear exactly how many people are claiming such residency and are registered to vote in South Dakota. Earlier this, the state’s Republican-led Legislature considered a bill to roll back residency requirement passed in 2023, but the bill stalled. The issue remains at a stalemate.

