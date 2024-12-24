Chargers defense, coordinator Jesse Minter find their confidence after 6 poor quarters

Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — After following up their worst performance of the season against Tampa Bay by allowing an easy opening touchdown drive to Denver, even Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter found himself questioning the top unit in the NFL in points allowed.

But the defense got back on track to rally for a 34-27 win that puts the Chargers one victory away from clinching a AFC wild-card berth, a performance that has Minter seeing a group getting back to its best at the most important time of the season.

“I do think that momentum is real, and so to sort of feel us as a defensive unit get our momentum back, yeah, it’s huge,” Minter said Tuesday. “Hopefully it’s something we can carry into preparation this week, which I think the guys have.”

The Chargers (9-6) struggled early as the Broncos moved the ball 72 yards in 10 plays to get that first score. They forced one third down, a third-and-2 near midfield, and promptly gave up a 15-yard run.

Things didn’t seem any better as Los Angeles fell behind 21-10 midway through the second quarter, but Denver needed to convert a third-and-long on each of the next two touchdown drives. Getting into those situations represented progress to Minter.

“I felt like we started to play better even though they moved the ball,” he said. “We let them off the hook a couple times.”

The breakthrough came when Joey Bosa had a sack on third down to force Denver’s first punt. From that point on, the defense allowed six points.

“I think when you go through a season, you almost expect to have to win games in a lot of different ways,” Minter said. “It was the first time it was like where we started off, didn’t look great, and just kind of stayed with it, stuck with it.”

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack believed it was a matter of time before that first stop came.

“It was known that we were gonna bounce back and kind of get the rhythm going,” he said.

The turnaround came at the end of a six-game stretch where the Chargers faced teams all contending for or in a playoff spot. The defense gave up at least 27 points in four of those games; opponents hadn’t topped 20 through the first nine games of the season. Los Angeles went 3-3, beating Cincinnati, Atlanta and Denver and losing to Baltimore, Kansas City and the Buccaneers.

Still, the resolve on display versus the Broncos gives Minter confidence his group is ready for what comes next.

“I think we’ve learned a lot about ourselves over that stretch, and really look forward to trying to be at our best now,” Minter said. “It’s end of the season. You’re into, hopefully, December, January, February football where it’s just can you be at your best when your best is needed. So I look forward to attacking these last two regular-season games, and then hopefully more to follow.”

The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot by beating New England (3-12) on Saturday, which would mean limiting rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

The third overall pick has Minter’s attention, particularly after Maye’s strong showing in a 24-21 loss to Buffalo on Sunday when he threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

“I think you see the talent,” Minter said. “I think he’s another one of these young quarterbacks that’s a playmaker. Has the ability to make plays inside the pocket, outside the pocket, can run, can scramble. They had a couple designed runs for him against Buffalo this week.”

Mack also expressed appreciation for what Maye has shown, but that doesn’t change his approach to the most important game yet for the Chargers.

“It’s a playoff game, no different than the last one, man,” Mack said. “By any means necessary. We got to do everything we can to win the game.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL