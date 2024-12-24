Five men jailed by Amsterdam court over violence linked to Ajax-Maccabi soccer game

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An Amsterdam District Court has issued sentences of up to six month in jail against five men who were involved in violent disorder after a soccer match between the Dutch club Ajax and Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv in November. The riots caused an international outcry and accusations of deliberate anti-Semitic attacks. The violence following a Uefa Europa League match left 5 people in hospital. More than 60 suspects were detained. The court on Tuesday sentenced one man to 6 month in prison, another to 2 1/2 months, two to 1 month and one to 100 hours of community service.

