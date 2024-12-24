Japanese atomic bomb survivors say Nobel Peace Prize gives fresh impetus to disarmament push

TOKYO (AP) — Survivors of the U.S. atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki said being recognised with a Nobel Peace Prize has given them a new incentive to push for nuclear disarmament ahead of the 80th anniversary next year of the attacks. “I felt like I needed to work even harder on what I had done so far,” said Terumi Tanaka, a 92-year-old survivor of the atomic attack on Nagasaki on Aug. 9. 1945. He was speaking on Tuesday after returning from Oslo where he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize award on behalf of the Japanese atomic bomb survivors’ group, Nihon Hidankyo.

