Japanese premier says stronger alliance with US is key to regional stability, seeks to meet Trump

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba says strengthening his country’s alliance with the United States is key to regional security and expressed his desire to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. This comes amid worries about China’s increasingly assertive military activity and North Korea’s repeated test-firings of ballistic missiles as part of its nuclear and missile development programs. “I hope to hold talks with President-elect Trump as early as possible so that we can elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance to even higher levels,” Ishiba told a news conference Tuesday marking the end of this year’s parliamentary session.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.