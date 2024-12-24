Kurdish-led forces push back Turkish-backed Syrian rebels in a tense offensive
Associated Press
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces says they have launched a counter-offensive against the Ankara-backed Syrian National Army to take back areas near Syria’s northern border with Turkey. The SDF is Washington’s critical ally in Syria, targeting sleeper cells of the extremist Islamic State group scattered across the country’s east. Since the fall of Bashar Assad earlier this month, clashes have intensified between the U.S.-backed group and the SNA, which captured the key city of Manbij and the areas surrounding it. Ruken Jamal, spokesperson of the Women’s Protection Unit, under the SDF, told The Associated Press Tuesday that their fighters are just over seven miles away from the center of Manbij.