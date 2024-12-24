Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York subway awaits arraignment

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of setting a woman on fire inside a New York City subway train and then watching her die is awaiting arraignment. The suspect, identified by police as Sebastian Zapeta, is facing murder and arson charges in the woman’s death. He is expected in court on Tuesday. Federal immigration officials say 33-year-old Zapeta is a Guatemalan citizen who entered the U.S. illegally after previously being deported in 2018. The apparently random attack occurred Sunday morning on a stationary F train at the Coney Island station in Brooklyn. The crime deepened a growing sense of unease among New Yorkers about the safety of the subway system.

