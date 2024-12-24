Russian cargo ship sinks in the Mediterranean, leaving 2 crew missing

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue agency and the Russian Foreign Ministry say a Russian cargo ship sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria. Two crew members are missing. Spanish authorities rescued 14 of the Ursa Major’s crew from a lifeboat and transferred them to southeastern Spain. The Russian ministry said the ship started sinking following an explosion in the engine room. Authorities said a Russian warship arrived later Monday to oversee rescue operations and the cargo vessel sank around midnight. Spanish authorities said empty containers and two cranes were on the vessel.

