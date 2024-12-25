Taliban say Pakistani airstrikes killed 46 people in eastern Afghanistan, mostly women and children

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Taliban government official says Pakistan’s airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan killed 46 people, mostly women and children. Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan government, said Wednesday that six people were also wounded in the Paktika province bordering Pakistan. This comes a day after Pakistani security officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity in line with regulations, told The Associated Press that Tuesday’s operation was to dismantle a training facility and kill insurgents in the province of Paktika in Afghanistan. Pakistan has not commented on the strikes. However, on Wednesday, the Pakistani military said security forces killed 13 insurgents in an overnight operation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.