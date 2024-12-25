Desi Bouterse, a dictator convicted of murder who twice ruled Suriname, has died at 79

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Former Surinamese dictator Desi Bouterse has died at 79. He was a military strongman who led a 1980 coup in the former Dutch colony and then returned to power by election three decades later despite charges of drug smuggling and murder. Surinamese Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk wrote on Facebook Wednesday that Bouterse’s “life had a lasting impact on our country and his efforts will not be forgotten.” The cause of death was not immediately known. Bouterse was applauded by supporters for his charisma and populist social programs. For his opponents, he was a ruthless dictator who was convicted of drug trafficking and extrajudicial killings.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.