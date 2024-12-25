Israeli strike kills 5 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says an Israeli strike killed five Palestinian journalists outside a hospital overnight. The strike overnight into Thursday hit a car outside the Al-Awda Hospital in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the territory. The journalists were working for the local Quds News Network, which also reported the strike. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel is battling Hamas nearly 15 months after the militant group launched a surprise attack into southern Israel. Israel says it only targets militants and tries to spare civilians, but the daily strikes often kill women and children.

