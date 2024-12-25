Pilgrims traverse Vatican Holy Door as Christmas marks the start of the 2025 Holy Year

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pilgrims are lining up to walk through the great Holy Door at the entrance of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome as Christmas marks the start of the 2025 Holy Year celebration. It is expected to bring some 32 million Catholic faithful to Rome. On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis knocked on the door and was the first to walk through it, inaugurating the 2025 Jubilee that he dedicated to hope. Pilgrims submitted to security controls before entering the Holy Door amid new security fears following a Christmas market attack in Germany. Many paused to touch the door as they passed and made the sign of the cross. Hanukkah, Judaism’s eight-day Festival of Lights, begins this year on Christmas Day, which has only happened four times since 1900.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.