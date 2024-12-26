Haiti’s health minister loses his job after a deadly gang attack on a hospital in the capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Government officials tell The Associated Press that Haiti’s health minister has been removed from his post after a deadly gang attack on the largest public hospital in the capital, Port-au-Prince. The two government officials said Health Minister Duckenson Lorthe will be replaced by Haiti’s justice minister until a new health minister is found. Two journalists and a police officer were killed Tuesday as gang members burst into the General Hospital and fired indiscriminately at reporters who were there to cover the facility’s reopening. It was one of the worst attacks on Haitian media in recent memory.

