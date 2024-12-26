Man arrested on Navajo Nation in Utah in fatal shooting of a Colorado boy on tribal lands

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy on a tribal reservation in Colorado earlier this month. Police on the Navajo Nation in Utah said 23-year-old Jeremiah Hight was taken into custody Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Navajo Police Department says authorities had been looking for Hight for several days before finding him in a remote area. The arrest came about 24 hours after the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to Hight’s arrest and conviction in a Dec. 11 shooting on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation in Colorado. It’s not known if Hight has a lawyer representing him yet.

