Palm Desert Sheriff’s deputies to conduct DUI checkpoint

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Palm Desert station will conduct a DUI checkpoint later this week at an undisclosed location, authorities said.

The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at a location based on "data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,'' according to the department.   

Drivers charged with a DUI for the first time face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties.

"Impaired drivers put others in the road at significant risk,'' sheriff's Lt. Daniel Porras said. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.''

