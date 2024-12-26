Ukraine’s military intelligence says North Korean troops suffer heavy battlefield losses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military intelligence says that North Korean troops are suffering heavy losses in the Kursk region and are facing logistical difficulties as a result of Ukrainian attacks. The intelligence agency, known under its acronym GUR, said Thursday that Ukrainian strikes near Novoivanovka inflicted heavy casualties on North Korean units. It said that as a result of Ukrainian attacks along the front line, North Korean troops also faced supply issues and even experienced shortages of drinking water. Earlier this month, a U.S. military official said that a couple of hundred North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine have been killed or wounded during battle in Russia’s Kursk border region.

