Ex-NYPD chief admits a relationship with subordinate, but denies he demanded sex for overtime pay

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top New York City police official has admitted through his lawyer that he had a “consensual, adult relationship” with a subordinate. But he denied her claims that he demanded sex in exchange for extra pay. Jeffrey Maddrey stood silently Friday as his lawyer, Lambros Lambrou, addressed allegations that culminated in resignation a week ago as chief of department, the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer. Lambrou, speaking to reporters at his Manhattan law office, said that the 33-year NYPD veteran’s relationship with Lt. Quathisha Epps lasted only a “short time.” The lawyer said Maddrey had no authority to sign off on overtime pay.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.