Fire engulfs section of popular Manhattan holiday market

NEW YORK (AP) — An outdoor holiday market in New York City’s Bryant Park briefly caught fire, sending flames and plumes of smoke above the popular midtown Manhattan tourist draw. No one was injured in the blaze. But fire officials said at least four shops were destroyed in the fire, which broke out around 9 a.m. Friday. The cause was not immediately clear. The incident comes less than two weeks after a fire ripped through another midtown Manhattan holiday market in Herald Square, destroying eighteen stalls. Authorities said that fire was caused by an electrical issue.

