Focusing on Your Mental-Health Ahead of The New Year

With the new year right around the corner many residents in the Coachella valley are preparing those new year resolutions, but some may find it hard to stick to those goals and may feel overwhelmed to do so

there can be so much pressure committing to a new years resolution,

especially when it comes to habits like not eating the healthiest foods or putting the phone down and taking a break from social media.



We spoke to several health experts and those in the community for their advice on how to commit to those new year resolutions

mental health experts told us that the key to achieving those goals is taking small steps and taking it day by day baby steps

during this time of year, he sees an increase in those making appointments to get checked up on their mental health.

And that focusing on your mental health and taking care of yourself should be a new year resolution for everyone, especially if you are dealing with difficult situations.

It’s not uncommon for us to put ourselves last at times, especially for those who have kids and relatives they need to take care of or just have a very busy work schedule.

It's okay focus on yourself, go out for a walk, get some fresh air, and even treat yourself to something nice

overall taking better care of mental health is a great goal for everyone to set for the new year.