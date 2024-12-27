Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over his assets might not go well for him

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump. Judge Lewis J. Liman issued an order Friday in which he was dismissive of what he described as attempts by Giuliani and his lawyer to dodge providing information to lawyers for two Georgia election poll workers who won a libel case against him. The election workers were awarded $148 million in the defamation case and their lawyers have been trying to recover Giuliani’s assets to collect the judgment.

