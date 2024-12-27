Locals gather to celebrate Chanukah at Temple Sinai

PALM DESERT, California (KESQ) - Locals joined together Friday evening to take part in the Chanukah family service at Temple Sinai.

Chanukah celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrians, as well as the re-dedication of the second Temple of Jerusalem around 165 BC.

Rabbi David Novak from Temple Sinai invited locals, who were seeking a Jewish community, to visit.

Chanukah, also known as the Festival of Lights, began on December 25 at sunset, and was set to end January 2, 2025 at sunset.