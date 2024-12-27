Maryland sues maker of Gore-Tex over pollution from toxic ‘forever chemicals’

Maryland is suing the company that produces the waterproof material Gore-Tex. State officials say the company’s leaders kept using so-called “forever chemicals” long after learning about serious health risks. The federal complaint alleges Delaware-based W.L. Gore & Associates polluted the air and water around 13 facilities in northeastern Maryland with chemicals that have been linked to certain cancers, reproductive issues and high cholesterol. They’re nearly indestructible and can build up in various environments, including the human body. The company stopped using the harmful chemicals in 2014 and says it’s working with state regulators on testing and cleanup efforts.

