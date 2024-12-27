Winning ticket sold for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot, Mega Millions says

ATLANTA (AP) — One Mega Millions player has plenty of dough to ring in the New Year after drawing the winning number. After three months without anyone winning the top prize, a ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion was sold for the drawing Friday night. The winner matched the white balls 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and the gold Mega Ball 6. The identity of the winner was not immediately known. The estimated jackpot was the fifth-highest ever for Mega Millions. The total amount of the jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $549.7 million.

