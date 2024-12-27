Middle East latest: Houthi rebels fire missile at Israel hours after airstrikes on Yemen airport

Houthi rebels in Yemen have fired a missile at Israel hours after a wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen’s main airport as the World Health Organization’s director-general was about to board a flight there. The U.N. says three people were killed and dozens were wounded in the Israeli airstrikes, including a member of the U.N. plane’s crew. The Israeli military says the Houthi missile was intercepted by its air defenses on Friday before it entered Israeli territory. For several days this past week, Houthi launches have set off air raid sirens in Israel. The Houthis have also been targeting shipping in the Red Sea corridor in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.