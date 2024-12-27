Missing dog returned to family home and rang the doorbell

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Athena, a 4-year-old German Shepherd and Husky mix, escaped her home in Green Cove Springs, Florida, on Dec. 15, prompting a search among the community and nearby towns for her. Yet on Christmas Eve, Athena appeared at the family’s front door ringing on their doorbell — ending a search after more than a week. Her owner, Brooke Comer, said Athena’s escape brought multiple communities in her town and neighboring towns to search for her dog, and that Athena’s escape was about a 20-mile roundtrip near the train tracks.

