Montenegro approves the extradition of cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon to the United States

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has approved the extradition of a South Korean mogul known as “the cryptocurrency king” to the United States. The Balkan country’s Justice Ministry on Friday issued a deposition allowing the handover of Do Kwon, the Terraform Labs founder who was arrested in Montenegro last year. It was not immediately clear when exactly Do Kwon will be sent to the U.S. The move follows a months-long legal saga in the case of Do Kwon. Both South Korea and the U.S. had requested Do Kwon’s extradition from Montenegro and various courts in Montenegro over the past months have brought and overturned multiple rulings to extradite Kwon either to U.S. or South Korea.

