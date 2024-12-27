Nearly 70 migrants died when their boat sank en route to Spain, a Malian minister says

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The Malian authorities have announced that almost 70 migrants, including 25 Malians, died when their boat sank last week while they were trying to reach Europe. The Ministry for Malians Living Abroad said that the boat contained some 80 people and there were only 11 survivors. The mayor of the commune of Marena in Mali’s Kayes region told the AP on Friday that 8 migrants from his commune had been identified among the dead.

