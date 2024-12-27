Skip to Content
Power outage in Coachella affects 200 IID customers

today at 11:55 AM
Published 11:50 AM

An outage cut power to nearly 200 Imperial Irrigation District customers for a few hours in Coachella today.

The utility published a statement alerting the public at 7:45 a.m. Friday that an outage caused by "vehicle contact'' was affecting the area. As of the initial statement, 169 customers had their power back, leaving 26 without electricity, officials said.

Multiple troubleshooters were on-site, and the utility estimated power would be restored within two to three hours, according to the statement.   

The utility provides electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, as well as all of Imperial County.

City News Service

