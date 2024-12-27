Syracuse’s Kyle McCord breaks Deshaun Watson’s ACC single-season passing record

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle McCord of No. 22 Syracuse broke Deshaun Watson’s Atlantic Coast Conference single-season record of 4,593 yards passing on a 50-yard completion to Darrell Gill Jr. on the Orange’s first play of the second half of the Holiday Bowl against Washington State on Friday night.

McCord came in with 4,326 yards, which was fifth on the ACC’s single-season list, and needed 268 yards to break Watson’s record, which he set in 15 games in 2016 at Clemson. McCord hit that number on the nose with his long pass to Gill, who made a beautiful over-the-shoulder catch.

McCord then threw a 9-yard pass to Trebor Pena, and two plays later hit him again on a play that lost seven yards on a drive that resulted in a blocked field goal to keep Syracuse’s lead at 35-21.

McCord, who transferred from Ohio State, rewrote the Orange’s record book this season, coming into the Holiday Bowl with 4,326 yards passing, 29 touchdowns and 367 completions.

McCord threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, two to Oronde Gadsden II.

