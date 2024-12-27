Two climbers found dead on Italy’s Gran Sasso massif five days after falling into ravine
ROME (AP) — The bodies of two Italian climbers have been found on the Gran Sasso massif five days after the men disappeared during an excursion, rescuers said. Rescue teams supported by a helicopter managed to reach the area on Friday where the two went missing in Italy’s central Abruzzo region. The area is a stretch of rocks and snow and the rescue operation was made even more critical by adverse weather conditions, with strong winds and a high risk of avalanches.