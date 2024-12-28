Plane burst into flames after veering off runway at an airport in South Korea, killing at least 28

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A plane burst into flames after veering off a runway at an airport in South Korea, killing at least 28 people on board, emergency officials said.

The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a fence. The emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

The National Fire Agency said the fire was almost put out but officials were still trying to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the southern city of Muan.

The agency said at least 28 people had died in the fire. Emergency workers pulled out two people — one passenger and one crew member. It said it deployed 32 fire trucks and several helicopters to contain the fire.

Yonhap news agency reported the plane collided with a fence after veering off the runway. Emergency officials said they were examining the cause of the fire.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

Video of the landing shows that the aircraft’s landing gear had not deployed?

Officials were ordered to employ all available resources to rescue the passengers and crew, according to emergency authorities.