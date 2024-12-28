Bolivia’s former leader Evo Morales seeks a political comeback from his stronghold in the tropics

LAUCA Ñ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia will elect a new president in August and already, a political battle is looming between two adversaries, the country’s former leader Evo Morales and his onetime ally turned rival, President Luis Arce. The fight is over which one of them will lead their long-dominant leftist bloc into the election. The 65-year-old former president faces possible arrest and is still reeling from an alleged assassination attempt. Morales has not ventured beyond his political stronghold in the coca-growing Chapare region, where he has been holed up for months. But though he’s isolated from the outside world, he is immersed in plans for a comeback.

