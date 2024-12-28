Degenhart’s 26 points, last-minute layup lift Boise State past San Jose State 73-71

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 26 points to lead Boise State and sealed the win with a layup with 54 seconds left as the Broncos took down San Jose State 73-71 on Saturday night.

Degenhart added seven rebounds for the Broncos (10-3, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Andrew Meadow scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Javan Buchanan finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Spartans (7-7, 0-2) were led by Josh Uduje, who posted 22 points. San Jose State also got 11 points and eight rebounds from Robert Vaihola. Will McClendon had 10 points.

Degenhart scored eight points in the first half and Boise State went into halftime trailing 35-28. Degenhart scored a team-high 18 points for Boise State in the second half, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Boise State visits Wyoming and San Jose State hosts Colorado State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.