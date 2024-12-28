Italy’s far-right government wins final approval for its 30-billion-euro budget

ROME (AP) — Italy’s parliament has approved the government’s 2025 budget, worth about 30 billion euros ($31 billion) in tax cuts and social security contributions for low-income citizens. The measures, pushed by the far-right cabinet headed by Premier Giorgia Meloni, won final approval in the Upper House by 108 votes to 63. The country’s center-left opposition had harshly criticized the economic package, saying it didn’t meet the premier’s pledges to slash taxes for most Italians and boost employment. The package includes a 1,000-euro bonus for the parents of newborns, with wealthier families excluded, as part of efforts to reverse Italy’s declining birth rate.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.