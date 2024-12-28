LeBron James out, Anthony Davis game-time decision for Lakers against Kings

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is out with an illness when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, while Anthony Davis is a game-time decision because of a sprained ankle.

James is missing his third game this month after sitting out against Portland and Minnesota because of a sore foot, but Lakers coach JJ Redick described him as being “a little under the weather” and does not expect a prolonged absence.

Davis will go through pregame warmups after he was hurt in the first quarter of the Lakers’ 115-113 win at Golden State on Wednesday.

The Lakers were able to navigate the loss of Davis on Christmas to pick up their fourth win in five games, but they split the two outings without James, who is averaging 23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and nine assists per game in his 22nd NBA season.

Gabe Vincent will start in place of James, Redick said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba