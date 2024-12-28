Physical therapy is ‘the best-kept secret in health care’

Most people think of physical therapy as rehabilitation. But many physical therapists want the profession to be seen as preventive medicine. Think of a physical therapist the way you do a dentist. You go regularly and get checked out even if you’re not having a problem. You could have an exam that would include your health history and current health — physical activity, sleep and nutrition. This would be followed by a look at how you’re moving. It might include things like postural alignment and movement patterns as you walk, run, reach, sit and stand. In terms of strength and flexibility — think muscle imbalances.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.