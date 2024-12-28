Sweden embarks on a sober search for more cemetery space in case of war
Associated Press
GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Burial associations in Sweden are looking to acquire enough land for something they hope they’ll never have to do. And that’s to bury thousands of people in the event of war. The search follows new crisis preparedness guidelines from the country’s civil defense agency and the military. The issue is seen in a new light after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led formerly neutral Sweden to join NATO. Sweden and Finland sent out updated civil preparedness guides in November with instructions on how to survive in war. The guides are similar to those in Denmark and Norway, though they don’t mention Russia by name.