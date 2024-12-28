Thick fog disrupts some flights on one of the UK’s busiest weekends for travel

LONDON (AP) — Travelers flying to or from the U.K. are facing further disruptions as thick fog and low visibility restrict air traffic on one of the year’s busiest weekends. Gatwick Airport in London warned that some flights may be delayed throughout Saturday and apologized for the inconvenience. Flights were delayed by up to three hours late Friday because of poor weather conditions. At least 40 flights from the airport, mostly short haul to Europe, were delayed Saturday morning. Heathrow Airport, one of Europe’s busiest, also advised passengers to check with their airlines regarding potential delays. Weather forecasters say conditions are expected to improve Sunday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.