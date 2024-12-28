Train collides with fire truck in Florida. Police say 3 firefighters and at least 12 passengers hurt

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A high speed passenger train has crashed into a fire truck, leaving at least three firefighters and 12 train passengers injured. The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. in crowded downtown Delray Beach. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said in a social media post that three Delray Beach firefighters were in stable condition at a local hospital. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue transported 12 people from the train to the hospital with minor injuries. The ladder was torn off the fire truck and debris from the crash spread over several hundred feet.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.