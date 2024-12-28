UC Davis wins 109-46 against NAIA-member Cal Maritime

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson’s 21 points helped UC Davis defeat NAIA-member Cal Maritime 109-46 on Saturday night.

Johnson also added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Aggies (8-5). Pablo Tamba scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 0 for 3 from the free-throw line. Carl Daughtery Jr. had 12 points and shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Nick Stone led the Keelhaulers in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Jake Matteson added eight points for Cal Maritime. Alex Maze finished with eight points.

