UNLV knocks off Fresno State 87-77

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 21 points as UNLV beat Fresno State 87-77 on Saturday night.

Thomas also contributed six assists for the Rebels (7-5, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Jailen Bedford shot 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Jaden Henley finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Jasir Tremble led the way for the Bulldogs (4-9, 0-2) with 19 points. Mykell Robinson added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Fresno State. Jalen Weaver also had 14 points.

UNLV led Fresno State at the half, 48-30, with Bedford (10 points) its high scorer before the break. UNLV was outscored by Fresno State in the second half by eight points, with Thomas scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

The Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games and seven of their last eight.

Both teams play on Tuesday. UNLV visits Air Force and Fresno State hosts New Mexico.

