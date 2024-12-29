Hotel fire in popular Bangkok tourist area kills 3 foreigners

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say a fire broke out at a hotel in a popular tourism area in Bangkok, killing three foreigners and injuring several other people. The incident occurred Sunday night at The Ember Hotel on Khao San Road, a famous backpacker street in the Thai capital that’s also known for its lively nightlife. The flames were eventually contained and the cause of the blaze is under investigation. Seventy-five people were staying at the hotel at the time of the fire. Seven people were injured, including two Thai nationals and five foreigners.

