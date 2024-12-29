Moment of silence for former President Jimmy Carter held before the Falcons-Commanders game

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — A moment of silence was held for former President Jimmy Carter before the Atlanta Falcons’ game at the Washington Commanders. The Georgia native served as the 39th president of the United States at the White House less than 10 miles away from 1977-81. Falcons owner Arthur Blank in a statement called Carter an inspirational global humanitarian. Carter died earlier Sunday at the age of 100 in Plains, Georgia. He also has a connection to the NFL as the first president to host the Super Bowl champions at the White House when he welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers there in 1980.

