Tugboat sinks in the Mississippi River after collision with tanker ship in Louisiana

LULING, La. (AP) — The crew of a tugboat was quickly rescued when their vessel sank into the Mississippi River following a collision with a tanker ship in Louisiana. St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne says his office received a report of the collision between the ship and tugboat near the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge in Luling, Louisiana, on Sunday night. Champagne said in a Facebook post around 10 p.m. that preliminary reports indicated all crew members from the tug have been rescued. WWL-TV reports the sheriff’s office says the tanker was traveling upriver when it struck the tugboat and caused the smaller vessel to sink. The sheriff’s office says emergency medical personnel were evaluating the crew and would transport them to a hospital for treatment if necessary.

