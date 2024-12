ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities say 18 passengers have been killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan. Police say the first accident happened on a highway Monday in eastern Punjab province when a speeding passenger bus overturned. Local media reported eight other people died when a passenger van collided with a truck on a highway in southern Sindh province. Authorities blamed both accidents on drivers’ negligence.

