23 Congolese soldiers face the death penalty or prison for alleged desertion or other crimes

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 23 Congolese soldiers are facing the death penalty or 10 to 20 years in prison following their arraignment for alleged rape, desertion and other crimes amid the fighting in the country’s conflict-battered east. That’s according to Congo’s army on Monday. Security forces have been fighting more than 120 rebel groups in the mineral-rich region for years. Congo lifted a more than 20-year moratorium on the death penalty in March, a decision criticized by rights activists. Eastern Congo has long struggled with armed violence as rebels fight for power, land and resources, while others try to defend their communities.

