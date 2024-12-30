Army National Guard soldier from Indiana dies in non-combat incident in Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says a 34-year-old soldier serving in Iraq has died in a non-combat incident. Capt. Eric Richard Hart of Indianapolis, Indiana, died Saturday. The incident is under investigation. The 34-year-old was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion of Indiana’s 38th Infantry Division. While all combat operations have ended for U.S. troops in Iraq, the U.S. maintains a presence of 2,500 forces to assist the Iraqi military in counter-Islamic State operations and training.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.